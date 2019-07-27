Civil service officer commits suicide

NAHARLAGUN, Jul 25: Arunachal Pradesh Civil Service officer, Marngam Bagra, committed suicide by hanging herself at her rented accommodation here on Thursday evening.

Bagra had been posted as the circle officer at Sagalee, in Papum Pare district, and was on leave at the time of the incident. According to police sources, she left a suicide note detailing the reasons for her committing suicide.

“Two mobile handsets and the ligature used for committing suicide, along with a suicide note allegedly written by the deceased, were sized. Preliminary investigation was done and inquest was conducted in the presence of a magistrate,” informed Naharlagun SDPO R Kamsi.

Meanwhile, the Arunachal Pradesh Civil Service Officers Association has expressed deep sadness over the death of the young officer, and termed her untimely demise a loss to the state.

Death mourned

Officers and staff of the Papum Pare deputy commissioner’s office here observed a two-minute silence as a mark of respect to the departed soul of Sagalee CO Marngam Bagra, who passed away on Thursday. A condolence meeting for the departed was also observed at the ADC office in Sagalee. (With DIPRO input)