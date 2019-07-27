Padu, Phuntso sworn in as APPSC member, SIC

ITANAGAR, Jul 26: Governor BD Mishra administered the oath of office to Gamli Padu as member of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), and Leki Phuntso as the state information commissioner (SIC) during a swearing-in ceremony at the Raj Bhavan here on Friday.

Among others, Chief Minister Pema Khandu, DCM Chowna Mein, cabinet ministers, Chief Secretary Satya Gopal, and Chief Information Commissioner Joram Begi were present at the function. (Raj Bhavan)