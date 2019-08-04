School student dies in mysterious circumstances

[ Karda Natam ]

NAHARLAGUN, Aug 3: A boarding student of Good Shepherd Public School here died under mysterious circumstances in the wee hours of Saturday, after he had complained to the hostel’s warden of having a headache.

According to information received from the school’s management, the Class 5 student from Daporijo, Mengkeng Kamsar, informed the warden of having a headache at around 1.30 am. In view of the seriousness of the case, the warden along with the school’s staff rushed the student to Niba Clinic in Papu Nallah, where the doctor declared him dead in the hospital at around 2 am.

Meanwhile, on receiving information from the school’s authority, a team from the Naharlagun police station reached the hospital and conducted inquiry.

The deceased’s parents informed that there was no external injury and the body of the student was all right. However, postmortem was done on Saturday as part of the investigation, and its report is awaited.

“If any sign of unnatural death is found after the postmortem report, no stone will be left unturned for legal action,” said the father of the deceased.

He appealed to the law enforcing authority to “unearth the actual cause of death, under any circumstances, as soon as possible.”

The school’s authority has expressed solidarity with the bereaved family and is extending full cooperation to the police in its investigation. The school’s authority said they also want to know the reason behind the sudden dead of the student.

The school’s authority also informed that “there was no unusual activity by the student and everything had been quite normal during the day.”

“The student was very obedient and there was no complaint about his health,” the school’s authority said, and expressed shock at the sudden and untimely demise of the student.