Prog on e-waste management held

NAHARLAGUN, Aug 3: A programme on e-waste management was organized by the City Livelihood Centre (CLC) of the Itanagar municipality at the agriculture directorate here on Friday.

During the programme, Agriculture Assistant Director (Planning), Maze Piel, spoke on the importance of e-waste management, and lauded the CLC’s coordinator, Porge Noshi, and his team for creating awareness among stakeholders such as educational institutions, PSUs, government departments, and registered civil society groups which consume electricity and use electronic equipment in bulks.