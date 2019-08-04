ITANAGAR, Aug 3: Arm wrestler from Arunachal, Kirba Lollen, won the silver medal in the 38th National Arm Wrestling Championship, which was held in Sikkim recently.
The state bagged 10 medals – four gold, three silver and an equal number of bronze – in the championship, informed the Arunachal Pradesh Arm Sport Association.
Arm wrestler wins another medal for state
