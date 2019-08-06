Liquor outlets near schools to be closed

ITANAGAR, Aug 5: Tax & Excise Commissioner Anirudh S Singh said all liquor stores near educational institutions will be sealed across the state, and stock and deposits will be confiscated, as per the laid down provision which prohibits operation of liquor stores near educational institutions.

“Any shop within 100 metres of an educational institution will be sealed. If they don’t shift within the stipulated time, their licence will be cancelled,” the commissioner said.

He said liquor shop owners should shift within 30 days in urban locations, while in rural locations the department may give upto 60 days.

“All liquor stores, irrespective of urban or rural location, will have to shift away from educational institutions,” Singh said.

On Monday, the tax & excise department sealed a liquor store in Itanagar and two near the NERIST in Nirjuli. The owners of the outlets – Tana Wine Store and PJ Wine Shop – in Nirjuli are reported to have voluntarily closed down their shops before they were sealed.

Gamlin liquor shop near GHSS Arunodaya here has also been sealed as its location is too close to the educational institution.