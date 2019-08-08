DC warns PDS suppliers, FPSs owners against irregularities

LONGDING, Aug 7: Longding Deputy Commissioner Chesta Yadav warned the PDS suppliers, carriage contractors and fair price shop (FPS) owners that stern action will be initiated against them, if they are found indulging in irregularities.

“The PDS is as important as any other aspects of development in the society and irregularities in it won’t be tolerated at any cost,” she said during meeting at her conference hall here on Wednesday.

The DC held the meeting, responding to a series of public complainants regarding irregularities in PDS supply in Longding district.

“Their licences will be cancelled without any prior warning, if found guilty, and they’ll be booked as per the relevant sections of law,” she said.

The DC, after a patient hearing to all the complaints, directed all the FPS owners to maintain proper stock register and get it counter-signed by the circle officers. She said ‘one-day training on maintenance of stock register will be imparted to all the shopkeepers in her office in the third week of August.’

In response to the shopkeepers’ complaint that the quantity of rice supplied per bag is always lesser than the quantity shown in official challan, the DC directed the suppliers and carriage contractors to videotape the whole process of loading and unloading.

Yadav informed that second Thursday and second Friday of every month will be observed as ‘Vongtam Diwas’ (rice distribution day) across all the fair price shops in the district.

She asked the COs to visit the shops to overlook the distribution of PDS items on those days.

The DC said ‘the PDS goods should reach all the villages every month in a time bound manner and if any supplier is unable to do it, they should voluntarily give up their license.’

The circle officers, suppliers, carriage contractors and FPS owners and members from civil societies attended the meeting. DIPRO