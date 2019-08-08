State Emporium cum Artifact House inaugurated

Improve quality of handloom & handicraft products: Minister Bagra

ITANAGAR, Aug 7: Textile & Handicrafts Minister Tumke Bagra urged the weavers and artisans of the state to improve the quality of the handloom and handicrafts products while keeping the traditional designs intact in view of the rapidly changing market demand.

Inaugurating the State Emporium cum Artifact House here on Wednesday, Bagra said ‘clothing is one of the three basic needs of the humans’. He urged all the weavers and artisans to work with full dedication and zeal to earn good name in handloom and handicraft sector.

The State Emporium cum Artifact House, which has been constructed with the support of North Eastern Council and the state government, was inaugurated coinciding with the 5th National Handloom Day.

“Pay back the bank loans on time to earn good faith and use the loan money judiciously,” he appealed to all the SHGs, NGOs weavers and artisans present on the occasion.

The minister lamented that ‘only 10 percent of the central scheme is availed by the state Govt. at present due to non submission DPR on time or due to technical difficulties.’ He urged the departmental officers to work in the interest of the weavers and artisans.

NEC Advisor R Lalrodingi hoped the State Emporium cum Artifact House will help in the marketing of local handloom and handicrafts to a great extent.

She urged the handloom and handicraft producers to keep the price of the product low as far as possible and try to market their products outside the North East.

She informed that maximum thrust would be given to silk and cotton sector, which has a good marketing potential.

Various problems faced by the weavers and artisans while taking loans from banks and other financial institutions were also highlighted by the chairperson a NGO from Naharlagun.

Textile & Handicrafts director Haj Dodung briefed the importance of Handloom Day.

On the occasion, the best state weavers and artisans awards were also declared and cash awards of Rs 75,000, Rs 65,000 and Rs 50,000 were given to the first three winners (first, second and third) along with mementos and certificates under both handloom and handicraft sectors.

State government’s Textile & Handicrafts Commissioner GS Meena, Textile & Handicrafts Secretary NT Glow and various other state government officials attended the programme.