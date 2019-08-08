‘Deal govt. schemes with utmost care’

PASIGHAT, Aug 7: Arunachal Pradesh State Food Commission (APSFC) Member Nanom Jamoh urged the officials dealing with various schemes under National Food Security Act (NFSA) to work with utmost care and responsibility for proper implementation of the schemes.

Jamoh said this while chairing a coordination meeting with the officers of the food & civil supply, ICDS and education departments here in East Siang district on Wednesday.

She said the basic objective of the NFSA is to ensure access to adequate quantity of quality food at affordable prices to people to live a life with dignity.

Jamoh stressed on enhanced cooperation, knowledge sharing and information exchange among the departments and officers in order to ensure food security in a sustained manner.

Presentations were given by the departments concerned on the achievements and challenges being faced by them during the implementation process of all the on-going schemes in East Siang district.

Among others, ADC (Hq) Tatdo Borang, DD (F&CS) B Pertin, DD (ICDS) PE Angu, i/c DDSE Mary Siram and CDPOs of Pasighat, Ruksin and Nari attended the meeting. DIPRO