Assn seeks salary enhancement

ITANAGAR, Aug 8: The Association of Education Department Block Contractual Staff of Arunachal Pradesh in a representation to the education minister on Thursday appealed for enhancing the salaries of data entry operators (DEO) and management information system (MIS) coordinators of the BRCC head at par with those of PRTs, TGTs and staffers of the district project offices of the Samagra Shiksha Society (ISSE).

The association said the salaries of the DPO staffers, PRTs, TGTs, and staffers appointed under the SSA had been enhanced in 2018 through a notification (dated 12 July, 2018), “but not of MIS coordinators and DEOs, despite being appointed under the umbrella of the Samagra Shiksha Society (ISSE) with the fixed salary of Rs 12,809 per month.”

“We have to go on posting to different district headquarters and blocks with the meagre honorarium, without any TA/DA or even government quarters. Our colleagues have either resigned or left their jobs due to delay in release of payment without a proper show cause notice. It is also very challenging to perform our duties in the face of issues like unavailability of accommodation, separate room and table with computer in our places of posting,” the association said.