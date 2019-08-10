Nat’l seminar on sustainable development underway

JOLLANG, Aug 9: A two-day national seminar on ‘Socio-cultural and economic linkages to sustainable development in Northeast India’ got underway at the Don Bosco College (DBC) here on Friday.

Addressing the inaugural function, which was attended by, among others, Education Secretary Madhu Rani Teotia and NERIST Director Prof HS Yadav, NABARD GM Gopa Kumaran Nair spoke on the importance of the growth of Northeast region with reference to agriculture, and Teotia dwelt on how the Northeast region has “potential like the rest of India.”

She also stressed on the importance of education and preservation of the local languages and traditional medicinal practices.

Prof Yadav highlighted the importance of agriculture, biodiversity, gender equality, health, industry and ecotourism as means of sustainable development of the Northeast.

RGU Sociology HoD Bikash Bage spoke on ‘social sustainability’ and RGU’s geography department professor Nishamani Kar spoke on ‘sustainability and conservation of natural development’.

DBC principal Fr Jose Karamullil also spoke.

Twenty-two papers were presented by participants from across the country on the first day of the seminar.