Special lok adalats held

ITANAGAR, Aug 11: The Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) conducted lok adalats throughout the state on Saturday, as part of a special exercise to dispose of pending petty cases.

Altogether 366 cases were listed, out of which 61 were disposed of, with a settlement amount of Rs 15,18,030. The special lok adalats were held in Bomdila (West Kameng), Basar (Leparada), Yupia (Papum Pare), Aalo (West Siang), Ziro (Lower Subansiri), Daporijo (Upper Subansiri), Yingkiong (Upper Siang), Longding, Namsai, and Changlang.

The lok adalats were held under the direction of the Gauhati High Court’s acting chief justice. The next special lok adalats are scheduled to be held on 24 August, APSLSA Member Secretary Budi Habung informed.