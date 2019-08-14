Storm damages power supply in E/Siang

PASIGHAT, Aug 13: A strong, 10-minute-long storm hit East Siang district on Monday afternoon at about 12.30, causing extensive damages to the power infrastructure in the district.

Though a detailed report on the extent of the damages is awaited, Pasighat Power Division EE Tarik Mize informed that trees were uprooted and fell on installation structures at several locations, extensively damaging the power network in the entire district.

Mize, who is supervising the restoration work on ground, said “prompt action and untiring efforts of the department restored power supply in Pasighat and Ruksin areas immediately on Monday evening.”

At the time of filing of this report on Tuesday evening, the power department had managed to restore electricity in “Motum, Berung, Kiyit, Ayeng, Mebo, Abor-country, Bodak, Romdun, Darne, Sika-Tode, Runne to Kora, including Yagrung and Bilat circles,” it said.

Restoration works in Serum, Kongkul, Siluk, Aohali, Mer Gadum, Namsing and Borguli will continue on Wednesday, Mize said. (DIPRO)