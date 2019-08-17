Construction of SLHP to resume post monsoon: NHPC

GERUKAMUKH, Aug 16: The NHPC Ltd is all set to resume construction of its 2000 mw Subansiri Lower hydroelectric project (SLHP) post monsoon, said the project’s authority.

“All the legal hurdles regarding construction of the project have been cleared. We have to start the construction work after the rainy season is over,” said SLHP Executive Director Arvind Bhat during the Independence Day celebration at the project site here.

Work on the project had been halted since December 2011 because of agitation by various activists fearing dam safety and the impact of the dam on the downstream areas.

“The NHPC is committed to complete the project with the blessings of the local people. We are always with the local people of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam. If anybody has some doubt about the project, they are always welcome to contact the project authorities to clarify their doubts,” Bhat said.

He said construction of the project would bring development in the area, and that Assam and Arunachal would directly benefit from the project in the form of electricity.

In addition, he said, “the project has provision for flood moderation during the monsoon season.”

The NHPC has also undertaken protection works along both banks of the Subansiri river upto 30 kilometres downstream. “Both these measures will help in controlling flood and checking soil erosion,” Bhat said.

The NHPC celebrated I-Day at both its project offices – the one on the right bank (Kolaptukar, Arunachal) and the one on the left bank (Gerukamukh, Assam) of the river.