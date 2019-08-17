DC prohibits collection of donations without permission

AALO, Aug 16: West Siang DC Swetika Sachan has under Section 133 CrPC imposed prohibition on individuals and NGOs from collecting donations from government employees, HoDs, and shopkeepers in Aalo township without permission from the authorities.

“Forcible collection of donation from any individual, officer or department in the name of association and organization is illegal. The funds placed by the government in any department for undertaking welfare schemes for the general public can in no way be diverted. Violation of the prohibitory order will attract action under the relevant law,” the DC stated in her order. (DIPRO)