APWWS, CWC hail govt decision on Jongkey

ITANAGAR, Aug 17: The Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) and the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Itanagar, have welcomed the state government’s decision to send tax & excise joint commissioner Tani Jongkey on voluntary retirement for sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl.

On 2 June, 2017, Jongkey was accused of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl, and was booked by the police under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Commending the government for taking a stand, the APWWS and the CWC said there should be zero tolerance towards any form of violence against women and children.