Couples register marriage on I-Day

TEZU, Aug 17: Seventy-three couples registered their marriage during the Independence Day celebration at the Jubilee Ground here in Lohit district.

Free marriage registration forms were issued by the district administration during the day as part of a joint initiative of the administration, the

All Mishmi Women Welfare Society, the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society, and the Lohit District Legal Services Authority.

MLA Kariko Kri and DC Prince Dhawan visited the stalls and assured to extend assistance for compulsory registration of marriage.

A team of the APWWS from Itanagar also joined the awareness event on compulsory registration of marriage.