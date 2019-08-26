IOs should project NE in new perspective: Khare

GUWAHATI, Aug 25: The information officers (IO) of both central and state governments must do their utmost to project the Northeast in a new perspective and showcase the huge cultural and economic potential of the region for overall development of the country, said union Information & Broadcasting (I&B) Secretary Amit Khare here in Assam on Saturday.

Khare said this while interacting with I&B officers and IOs of the Northeast states and the Kolkata region at the conclusion of the two-day conference of NE zone and Kolkata region which was held here from 23 August.

Describing the NE region as the gateway to the East Asian countries, Khare said “efforts must be made by all, including the IOs, to highlight the cultural and economic potentials of the region, so that the entire region is emotionally and economically integrated with the rest of the country.”

He advocated adopting a “two-way communication approach” – from the states to the Centre and vice versa – and advised the officers of the I&B ministry to coordinate closely with the state information departments and the district administrations to ensure maintenance of effective communication.

Interacting with the IPR directors of various NE states, Khare took stock of the administrative lacunae in central establishments, and advised the officers of the central and state governments to adopt a “decentralized and localized communication approach,” and asked them to utilize “cost-effective communication tools, such as social media, in the right perspective.”

The two-day conference featured discussions on various issues, including theme-based and zero-budget communication strategies, integrated communication approach, and coordination with state directorate officers, besides sessions on various communication issues.

Senior officers of the I&B ministry, along with IOs from Kolkata region and the NE states, participated in the conference. (DIPR)