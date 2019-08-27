VKV students win state level science seminar

ITANAGAR, Aug 26: Two VKVians and an RK Mission School (RKMS) student grabbed the first three positions in the state level science seminar which was held at Dera Natung Government College here on 23 August.

Jimi Dirchi of VKV Balijan (Papum Pare district) secured the first position, while Minjom Taso of VKV Oyan (East Siang) bagged the second position and Nokman Wangpan of the Narottam Nagar RKMS (Tirap) bagged the third position.

The topic of the seminar was ‘Periodic table of chemical elements: Impact on human welfare’.

Dirchi has been selected to represent the state at the national level competition, which will be held at the Regional Science Centre in Khanapara, Assam, on a later date.

Nineteen students from various districts had participated in the state level seminar.

Rajiv Gandhi Government Polytechnic Principal Dr AK Tripathi, Secondary Education Director Gania Leij, DDSE (S&M) Oyi Borang Tatak, and Arunodaya GHSS Principal (in-charge) TL Nyodu attended the programme.

Dr Tripathi encouraged the students to participate in such programmes to develop their scientific temperament and skills, while Leij, who chaired the programme, advised the students who could not win to not lose heart, and motivated them to come well-prepared for the contest next time.