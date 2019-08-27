Schoolgirls undergo self-defence training

PASIGHAT, Aug 26: One hundred schoolgirls participated in a three-day self-defence training programme organised here in East Siang district by the education department recently.

“Teaching self-defence to girls in schools is the need of the hour,” Food Commissioner Nanom Jamoh said, addressing the students on Monday.

She said learning self-defence techniques could help the girl students “escape from difficult situations, apart from making them mentally strong and confident.”

Educationist Bormoti Dai described the self-defence training programme as “a unique initiative of the education department, aiming at empowering girls through comprehensive awareness and practical training.”

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Kinny Singh spoke about the benefits of such training.

“If we equip girls with these skills, they will be able to protect themselves and avert awkward situations. It would also send a strong message to abusers that the girls can protect themselves,” she said.

Singh also called for incorporating sports, physical activities and self-defence training in school curricula.

DDSE J Yirang, DIET Principal Biren Dutta and ICDS DD PE Angu spoke. (DIPRO)