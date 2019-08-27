Governor, DCM discuss developmental issues

ITANAGAR, Aug 26: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein called on Governor BD Mishra at the Raj Bhavan here on 26 August, and the two discussed developmental issues, focusing primarily on power and investment.

The governor emphasized on regular monitoring of the ongoing projects in the state, especially the centrally-sponsored ones. He stressed on judicious utilization of funds, particularly by the work implementing agencies, which, he said, “must carry out the works with transparency and accountability.”

Mishra also spoke about financial inclusion initiatives, direct benefit transfers, and clearing bottlenecks in the developmental process. He called for concerted efforts from all stakeholders, including the departments, the implementing agencies and the public, for on-time completion of projects.

The DCM, who is also in charge of the finance department, briefed the governor on the financial status of the state. (Raj Bhavan)