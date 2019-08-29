Law to protect doctors enacted

ITANAGAR, Aug 28: The state government has enacted a law to protect the doctors and medical personnel on duty from any form of violence.

The Act, called ‘The Arunachal Pradesh Protection of Medical Service Personnel and Medical Service Institutions (Prevention of violence and damage or loss of property) Act 2019’ came into force with effect from 22 August, 2019.

The Bill for the Act was passed in the second session of the seventh state legislative assembly and received the assent of the governor on 13 August, 2019.

It (Act) will protect the doctors and other medical personnel on duty from any form of violence; and those who commit any act of violence in contravention to it, would be punished with imprisonment for a term of not less than three years, which may be extended upto 10 years, or with fine up to Rs5 lakhs, or both.

Under the Act, “any offence committed under section 3 of the Act shall be cognizable, non-bailable, non-compoundable and triable by the court of Judicial Magistrate First Class.”

“No suit, prosecution or other legal proceedings shall lie against any medical personnel for anything, which is done in good faith or intended to be done provided, no negligence is caused to the patient by anyone.”

Further, “revealing of identity of any accused doctor by police, public and media shall be prohibited until the doctor in question is convicted. Violation shall be liable for imprisonment not less than six months extendable for two years with penalty.

The Act will also deal strictly with those, who cause damage to medical institutions and properties.

Meanwhile, the Indian Medical Association, Arunachal branch thanked Chief Minister Pema Khandu and his council of ministers for “addressing the root cause of violence against the doctors and in hospitals effectively.”

The IMA appealed to all the doctors and medical personnel of the state to work harder, with more empathy and human touch while dealing with a patient and serve the people of the state in their best capacity.