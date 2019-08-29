TRIHMS students, faculty conduct cleanliness drive

ITANAGAR, Aug 28: A cleanliness drive was conducted by the 2019 batch first year MBBS students of TRIHMS Medical College along with the faculty members, including the dean, principal and the director at the Geykar Sinyi Lake here on Wednesday.

The drive was conducted as part of the foundation course introduced by the Board of Governors in supersession of Medical Council of India for the first year MBBS students from the academic year of 2019-20.

During the drive, the volunteers collected around 30 bags of garbage from the premises of the lake which were later disposed at the designated site.

On the occasion, state Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Social Welfare, Women and Child Development and SJET& A Alo Libang, TRIHMS Director Moji Jini and the dean and principal jointly handed over 20 dustbins to the caretaker of the Ganga Lake to ensure cleanliness.

Interacting with the students, the minister emphasized the importance of selfless service of doctors for the society and exhorted the students to realize the fact that “the medical profession stands

quite apart from other professions in the sense that the medical profession provides opportunity to doctors to help and serve people directly through treatment, and to earn a special status and place in the society.”