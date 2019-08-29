Gov takes up road communication issues with centre

ITANAGAR, Aug 28: Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways, VK Singh called on Governor BD Mishra at the Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday.

During the discussion, the governor impressed upon the minister that “for holistic development, the difficult hilly terrain of Arunachal Pradesh requires large investments for construction of roads in its hinterland. Road approach instills a sense of security and nationalism amongst the populace inhabiting the remote and far-flung areas,” and requested the minister for technical assistance and fund for road infrastructure in the state.

Highlighting the tourism potential, organic produces and natural resources, the governor said availability of good roads is the prime need for the welfare of the people which inherently adds to national security and progress.

Sharing his experiences and observation on the road conditions in the state, the governor said that the road projects must be planned for long term use and care must be taken for its sustainability and robustness.

“Due to the terrain and climate difficulties, road construction agencies must use technologies well above the conventional methods to make good roads in the state,” he said.

The governor also briefed the minister about the important roads and bridges, which need priority for early completion. He made special mention of the four-laning of the Itanagar-Banderdewa NH 415, which needs to be expedited.

The Union minister appreciated the concerns of the governor regarding the welfare of the people of Arunachal Pradesh and assured to provide all necessary assistance to the state. (PRO to Raj Bhavan)