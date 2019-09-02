Cricket academy inaugurated

ITANAGAR, Sep 1: Sports & Youth Affairs Minister Mama Natung inaugurated the Donyi-Polo Cricket Academy (DPCA) at Donyi-Polo Colony here on Saturday.

The minister advised the players to maintain discipline, dedication and determination, and work hard to represent the state in the national level. He assured to provide all possible help to the academy, and advised the cricketers not to indulge in alcohol, tobacco or drug consumption.

Itanagar Cricket Club (ICC) president Suraj Tayam shared the problems of the academy, and Arunachal Pradesh Building & Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board Chairman Jalley Sonam assured his support to the players, especially those from the working class.

Arunachal Cricket Association (ACA) senior vice president TC Tok advised the players that did not get selected in the recent trials for the U-16, -19, -23 and senior teams not to lose their morale, and urged them to practice regularly to achieve their goals.

Those present at the function also observed a minute’s silence as a mark of respect to the departed soul of advocate Tado Kholie, the ACA’s founder honorary secretary.