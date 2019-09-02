EVP launched in L/Subansiri, E/Kameng

ZIRO, Sep 1: As in other parts of the country, the Electors Verification Programme (EVP) was launched here in Lower Subansiri district on Sunday.

The EVP is a pre-revision activity for the Special Summary Revision, 2020.

ADC Nending Chatung, who launched the programme here, advised the BLOs and those in charge of the common service centres to be “proactive and complete the exercise of voter verification and obtaining details of prospective electors in the given timeframe.”

The BLOs were later guided through the national voter’s service portal to download the EVP app for voters’ verification.

Among others ERO Priscilla Tayeng was present at the launch.

In East Kameng, the district election office launched

the voters’ verification drive at Nyari Welly model village in Seppa. The exercise, which began on 1 September, will continue till 15 October.

DC Gaurav Singh Rajawat, who launched the programme, briefed the gathering on the aims and objectives of the verification drive, and urged them to become “an army of messengers in disseminating the benefits of the drive.” (DIPROs)