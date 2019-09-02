Rashtriya Poshan Maah launched

PASIGHAT, Sep 1: The Rashtriya Poshan Maah was launched in East Siang district by DC Kinny Singh in a function at the Mirbuk community hall here on Sunday.

The DC, who also administered the ‘poshan oath’ to those present, informed about the holistic nature of the nutrition scheme to improve the nutritional status of pregnant and lactating women, and children of 0-6 years.

Women & Child Development (WCD) Deputy Director (ICDS), PE Angu, also spoke.

The RBSK team from the health department distributed IFA tablets to mothers and adolescent girls, and deworming tablets to children.

Among others, DDSE J Yirang was also present.

Poshan Maah was also launched by the WCD department and the administration in East Kameng HQ Seppa.

Launching the programme, DC Gaurav Singh Rajawat informed that “the district is faring poorly in nutritional aspect,” and exhorted the anganwadi workers to “go the extra mile to take the benefits of the programme to the doorsteps of every beneficiary.” (DIPROs)