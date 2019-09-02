Governor interacts with villagers

VIJOYNAGAR, Sep 1: Governor BD Mishra during his tour here in Changlang district visited Danodi village on Saturday to gain firsthand knowledge of the challenges being faced by the people there.

The governor interacted with the villagers, and familiarized himself with the homes and health of the local community.

On being apprised by the villagers of the escalating prices of basic commodities due to the absence of road connectivity to the remote administrative headquarters, the governor informed them that the state government is expediting the construction of the Miao-Vijoynagar road, adding that he would personally monitor the construction work.

On visiting one of the girls’ residential schools, Mishra found that the school has only two functional toilets. He directed DC RK Sharma to have two more toilets constructed at the school at the earliest.

Observing that there are no inter-village roads or tracks, the governor directed

the DC to “use local manpower, on daily wage basis, to get the tracks remade.”

When the students complained about unavailability of teachers, the governor asked the education department to “explore the possibility of engaging local ad hoc teachers at the schools.”

Mishra also visited Miao, Jairampur, Nampong and Pangsau Pass on Saturday, and interacted with the people and the GBs in those areas. The people of Nampong submitted a nine-point memorandum to the governor.

He urged the people of the district to ensure the protection of wildlife, and stressed the importance of having a healthy environment, a literate society, and empowered womenfolk for the state to progress.

During his visit to Pangsau Pass, in the company of Deputy Speaker Tesam Pongte and Nampong MLA Laisam Simai, Mishra was briefed by the locals on the potential for tourism and border trade. They also emphasized on early opening of the land custom office. (Raj Bhavan)