Min advises farmers to take up integrated fish farming

YINGKIONG, Sep 2: Fisheries Minister Tage Taki advised the farmers of Upper Siang district to take up integrated fish farming, and assured them of his department’s support in developing such fish farms.

Integrated fish farming is a process of farming in which fish are cultured along with agricultural crops and livestock.

Taki on Sunday visited the integrated fish farm of one Onyok Tekseng here after inaugurating a farm school under the Agriculture Technology Management Agency.

Health Minister Alo Libang, DC Taper Pada, SP Nyelam Nega and ADC Tamik Talom were also present at the inauguration of the farm school.

Tekseng’s integrated fish farm is combined with rice field, horticulture garden, fodder crops, bamboo, and various tree species. He earns around Rs 3.50 lakhs per annum from the fish farm, and the fish produced in his farm almost meet the demand for fish in Yingkiong township.

Libang advised the district’s farmers to adopt organic farming and avoid the use of hazardous weedicides or pesticides.

Agriculture Deputy Director AD Panggam requested the minister for provision of tractors, power tillers and grass-cutters, which are in high demand in the district.

Later, in the evening, the HoDs of agriculture, horticulture and allied departments made PowerPoint presentations on the activities of their departments at the circuit house here.

The minister asked the HoDs to submit the details of the total availability of resources and the work to be done for the welfare of the district’s farmers.

On Monday, Taki visited a wet rice field in Koying, and interacted with the farmers of Simong village.

The farmers submitted a memorandum to the minister, seeking fund for constructing a fence around the paddy field. The minister assured to look into the matter. (DIPRO)