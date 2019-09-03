SSA teachers oppose conducting exam for regularization

ITANAGAR, Sep 2: Stating that 400 posts of Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) teachers are going to be regularized through another competitive exam among the in-service SSA (ISSE) teachers who have served for more than eight years in the department, a section of the 2003 batch SSA teachers has requested the state government to not implement the modality of appearing for repeated exams/tests for the same post.

In separate representations to the chief minister, the education secretary and the elementary education director on 29 August, and to the education minister on 17 July, the 2003 batch SSA (ISSE) teachers said, “Conducting such competitive exams is disrespect to the dignity of the noble job being rendered by the teachers who are serving under the SSA for the last 16 years. Also, it will deprive us from seniority in service, which is being emphasized by your good office,” they said.

The teachers added that 694 SSA teachers of their batch have already been regularized “as per the 8 January, 2013, cabinet decision of the erstwhile state government, without following such criteria (of conducting exams),” and requested the government to address their plea for not conducting exams/tests for the same post.