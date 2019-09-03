MLA inaugurates parking lot

PASIGHAT, Sep 2: Local MLA Kaling Moyong inaugurated the ‘tour & travels booking counter-cum-parking lot’ in 2 Mile area here in East Siang district last Saturday.

The parking lot has a capacity to accommodate 100 Tata Sumo and Tata Winger taxis. Deputy Commissioner Kinny Singh, DTO (MV) Marik Loyi, All Arunachal Pradesh Public Transport Federation (AAPPTF) president Dobing Sonam and others were also present at the inauguration.

The MLA said he is committed to address the growing traffic congestion problem in Pasighat township. He also highlighted the achievements and ongoing projects being taken up to convert Pasighat into a smart city.

Responding to a memorandum submitted by the AAPPTF’s district unit, Moyong assured to provide fund for drilling and installation of drinking water supply at the parking lot.

He urged the locals to be partners in development by donating land for establishing an interstate bus terminal here, and assured to take up the matter with the district administration and community members at the earliest.

The deputy commissioner also assured to extend all possible assistance in making Pasighat a better place to live, with all basic amenities.

Sonam advised the owners and drivers of taxis to carry valid documents, observe safety measures on the road, and obey the traffic rules. (DIPRO)