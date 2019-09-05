En masse rustication of 60 students from VKV Sher for vandalisation

Staff Reporter

KIMIN, Sep 4: In an unprecedented development, the Vivekananda Kendriya Vidyalaya (VKV) Sher (Kimin) in Papum Pare district has reportedly rusticated nearly 60 students of both classes IX and X on Tuesday for allegedly vandalizing the school and hostel buildings.

The VKV Sher authority took the decision of en masse rustication after an emergency meeting was held under the chairmanship of ADC Kimin, involving the VKV Alumni Association and the students’ parents.

The VKV authority claimed that the students took law into their hands and went on a rampage by vandalizing the school and hostel buildings.

A source said that over a period of time, there were complaints against several students of Classes IX and X allegedly caught sodomising some junior students. When the junior boys complaint, several of them were reportedly beaten up by few days back.

Meanwhile, confirming the en masse rustication to The Arunachal Times, the school authority informed that the situation snowballed when a class IX student was rusticated for seven days after he was found guilty by the school authority of allegedly “torturing” junior students.

“After the school authority decided to rusticate the said student for seven days, the student’s parents came and withdrew the school transfer certificate. The rustication of the said student had provoked the rest of the students who tried to defend him and later turned unruly,” the VKV Sher authority claimed.

“We cannot run the school and hostel under such volatile situation,” the school added.

However, it further clarified that the class X students can appear for the examination in Kimin where it has a CBSE centre, but there will be no classes for the class IX students.

“Hard disciplinary action has to be initiated considering the situation. Whenever we try to find out the culprits, the students get together and claim to have acted as a group,” the VKV authority claimed.

Expressing serious concern over the unprecedented development, VKV Alumni Association president, Taba Tatup said, “It is a very unfortunate incident. We, as ex-VKVians, condemn the act of indiscipline shown by the students by going out of control and vandalising the school property.”