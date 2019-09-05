Order issued to shift high tension electric poles

PASIGHAT, Sep 4: To ensure public safety, East Siang District Magistrate Dr Kinny Singh has issued orders to immediately shift the high tension electric line and poles located at the newly constructed sumo parking lot in the 2-mile area here in East Siang district.

The conditional order under section 133 CrPC was issued on 3rd September after complaints were received from the public and secretary of the All Arunachal Pradesh Transport Federation Union.

Acknowledging that four high tension electric poles nearby may endanger human life and safety of people, the DM has directed the executive engineer of Pasighat Electrical Division to carry out the shifting process.

Further, the manager or depot-in-charge of the FCI here has been directed to provide immediate right of way to shift the said electric poles in the greater interest of human life and safety. (DIPRO)