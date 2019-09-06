Dambuk (Lower Dibang Valley) GHSS Vice Principal Toni Pertin receiving the national award for his meritorious contributions in the field of education from President Ram Nath Kovind during the function to mark Teachers’ Day in New Delhi on Thursday. Pertin, who was selected by the union HRD ministry for the prestigious National Award to Teachers, received the award for improving the school’s infrastructure, increasing enrollment, reducing the dropout rate, and improving the students’ exam results. The award comes with a certificate or merit, a silver medal, and a cash award of Rs 50,000.