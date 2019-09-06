35 awarded State Teacher Award-2019

ITANAGAR, Sep 5: Thirty-five teachers of the state were felicitated for their services to the state’s school education sector with the ‘State Award to Teachers’, in a function held at the Dorjee Khandu convention centre here on Thursday to mark the National Teachers’ Day.

The teachers are Chimkha Suayang, PGT, GHSS Deomali, Tirap; Awadhesh Kr Yadav, PGT, GHSS Arunodaya, Itanagar; Bijayaram Das, PGT GHSS Bolung, Lower Dibang Valley; Olen Tagi, PGT, IGJ GHSS, Pasighat, East Siang; Nabam Tania, PGT, GHSS Sangram, Kurung Kumey; Manju Lata, TGT, DEM, GHSS, Pasighat, East Siang;

Ashok Kr Singh, TGT, DEM, GHSS Pasighat, East Siang; Lalsa Singh Yadav, TGT, GSS Siyum, Upper Subansiri; Rekek Ronya, TGT, GSS Paka, Upper Subansiri; Om Prakash Ojha, TGT, GHSS Bazar Line, Seppa, East Kameng; Shio Chandra Prasad Mishra, TGT, GHSS Seppa, East Kameng; Kandarpa Roy, TGT, GSS New Seppa, East Kameng; Lobsang Wangmu, TGT, GTSS, Tawang; Ganga Ram Kalita, TGT, GPS New Kothin, Tirap; Madin Paksok, TGT, GUPS Dumporijo, Upper Subansiri; Pimbu Sorum, TGT, GUPS Town, Upper Subansiri; Tashi Neema, PRT, GHSS Tawang; Ranmok Rangyang, PRT, GUPS Old Tupi, Tirap; Dipak Bhunia, PRT, GHSS Jeko, Lohit; Narendra Tiwari, PRT, GUPS Jarku, East Siang; Omprakash Roy, PRT,

GUPS Balwadi, East Siang; Kokir Jini, PRT, GUPS Eyi, West Siang; Kolesa Bellai, PRT, GUPS Goiliang, Anjaw; Talom Ligu, PRT, GUPS Bazar, Daporijo, Upper Subansiri; Tagiam Bayor, PRT, GRS Belu-Betam, Upper Subansiri; Arun Kumar, PRT, GMS Pacha, East Kameng; Satish Ch Trigunayat, PRT, GHSS Pampoli, East Kameng; Tarak Kakak, PRT, GUPS Upper Nyapin, Kurung Kumey; Chheetar Mal Gurjar, PET, GHSS Talo, Lower Subansiri; Nawang Lowang Medam, PRT (ISSE), GHSS Borduria, Tirap; Prasant Puzari, PGT (Pvt), VKV Roing, Lower Dibang Valley; PG Regi, PGT (Pvt), Little Rose School, Naharlagun, Capital Complex; Maya Kaur, PGT (Pvt), VRPS Itanagar, Capital Complex; P Asha Krishnan Nair, PGT, Kendriya Vidyalaya No I, Naharlagun, Capital Complex; and Sumedha Mamgain, TGT, Kendriya Vidyalaya No II, Itanagar, Capital Complex.

Congratulating the awardees, PHE&WS Minister Wangki Lowang said dedication is the primary requirement in the field of education, and encouraged teachers to give added importance to their duties and work with enthusiasm, irrespective of whether or not they receive awards.

Lowang also took the opportunity to pay respects to his former teachers.

Several of the teachers also spoke. They expressed appreciation for the recognition bestowed upon them, and advised the gathering of children to be better students by following the right advice and path.

This time, contractual teachers and teachers of KVs, VKVs and recognized private school were also selected for the award.

Rich tributes were also paid to the second president of India, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, on whose birth anniversary the day continues to be celebrated.

Education Secretary Madhu Rani Teotia, the directors of elementary and secondary education, and MLA Kaling Moyong were also present during the award ceremony.

Teachers’ Day was also celebrated at various educational institutes across the state on Thursday.

In Tawang, the district’s teachers were felicitated by local MLA Tsering Tashi during a function. Similar programmes were conducted in Lungla, where the teachers were felicitated by MLA Jambey Tashi, and in Jang by family members of Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

In Tawang headquarters, other than paying of tributes to Dr Radhakrishnan, obituaries were paid to senior teacher Pema Yeshi Gyamo, who passed away recently.

Addressing the function, DC Sang Phuntsok described teaching as a noble profession and said “if there are no criminals in society, credit must be given to teachers.”

The Tawang MLA said he would discuss with the chief minister regarding the issues faced by the teachers, and gave assurance that a guest house for teachers would be constructed in the headquarters.

Earlier, the MLA felicitated TGT Lobsang Wangmu and PRT Tashi Neema on being selected for the state awards.

In the state capital, HIM International School marked the day with cultural shows presented by the students.

Teachers’ Day was celebrated across the schools in Upper Subansiri district with cultural programmes and sports competitions.

The Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya in Namsai district also celebrated the day with students presenting a variety show on the theme of ‘Unity in diversity’. The school’s Headmaster, Indrajeet Dey, spoke on the importance of the day.

Our correspondents add: In Lower Dibang Valley HQ Roing, over 200 teachers and students from various private and government schools of the district came together to centrally celebrate Teachers’ Day.

Eleven teachers from various government schools, including Roing GHSS Principal Dajum Lego, were awarded for their excellence in service on the occasion.

DDSE Ego Doye informed that his department is going to start an interaction programme for students with the government officers of the district.

“The first interaction will be held with the DC on Friday. Thereafter with the SP on Monday,” he said.

DC Mitali Namchoom in her address described teachers as “the best guides for students,” and said being respectful to teachers is most important.

The day was also celebrated at the upper primary school (UPS) in Mikong in East Siang district by felicitating dedicated teachers.

The school management committee (SMC) felicitated 11 eminent persons, including five school teachers, for their contributions in promotion of primary education.

Addressing the function, SMC Chairman Gemin Modi said “quality education is the root of all development,” and requested the teachers to work with dedication to build the students’ careers.

Senior citizen Tapyam Taboh, the UPS’ Headmaster Tajing Mesar, and senior teacher Tabong Taboh also spoke.