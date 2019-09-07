Coordination among depts crucial for projects’ implementation: CM

ITANAGAR, Sep 6: Chief Minister Pema Khandu said coordination among nodal departments and executing departments “is crucial for proper implementation of projects.”

The CM on Friday chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Infrastructure, during which discussions were held on various ongoing and new projects undertaken by the home, the PW, the RW, the UD&H, the PHE&WS, the WRD, the power and the hydropower departments.

The meeting also discussed the modalities for monitoring of projects, and ways and means to ensure quality and timely implementation of the projects.

All schemes and projects should be implemented as per DPRs, and the departments should take up works strictly as per the allocation of business rule, the meeting resolved.

Earlier, the departments’ officers highlighted their plans for implementation of the projects announced in the budget, which included the CM’s Comprehensive Road Development Plan (2019-2024), maintenance of PMGSY roads, district secretariats, smart cities (Itanagar and Pasighat), water for all by 2024, a common directorate complex, modernization and strengthening of the police force, and solid waste management in urban areas.

The chief secretary, the principal finance secretary, the finance secretary, the planning & investment secretary, commissioners, secretaries and chief engineers of the departments attended the meeting. (DIPR)