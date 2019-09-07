Irani felicitates East Kameng under BBBP scheme

NEW DELHI, Sep 6: Arunachal Pradesh’ East Kameng was among the 10 districts across the country which were felicitated by the Centre under the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) scheme for improvement in the sex ratio at birth (SRB).

Union Women & Child Development Minister Smriti Irani felicitated East Kameng during a function held here on Friday to recognize districts and states which have successfully implemented the BBBP scheme.

In her address, Irani made special mention of East Kameng, which has registered a sharp improvement in the SRB, from 807 in 2014-15 to 1039 in 2018-19.

“This makes it clear that nothing is impossible if the government and society collectively resolve to achieve a target,” she said.

The minister informed that the SRB at the national level has also improved by 13 points, from 918 in 2014-15 to 931 in 2018-19.

MoS for WCD, Debasree Chaudhuri, said the success of the BBBP scheme “largely depends on the committed participation of state governments and district administrations, and active support of community members.”

The BBBP scheme was launched on 22 January, 2015. It is being implemented in 640 districts.