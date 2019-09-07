Radaso police outpost relocated

ITANAGAR, Sep 6: The Taraso circle administration in Papum Pare district, led by CO Rome Mele, has relocated the dilapidated police outpost in Radaso, which is situated along the sensitive Arunachal-Assam boundary.

Within a span of two days, a team comprising the CO, PHED JE Nabam Tagin, Electrical JE Marki Padu, villagers of Radaso, and others retrofitted the vacant forest camp nearby, to be used as a police outpost henceforth, with water supply and electricity.

One of the most important police outposts in strategic terms, the Radaso outpost had remained neglected over the years. Local MLA Tana Hali had recently taken stock of the situation and had directed the CO to take immediate measures to strengthen the outpost.

On being informed that the dilapidated outpost was beyond repair, the MLA directed that the nearby vacant forest camp be turned into a police outpost with all basic facilities.

As winter sets in and the frequency of patrolling by the Assam police – which claims the area as belonging to Assam – in Arunachal’s territory increases, strengthening the border outpost would give a sense of peace and security to the villagers.

Radaso is the last village in Papum Pare bordering Assam.