Cleanliness drive organised

Correspondent

DUMPORIJO, Sep 7: Members of the Topo Heche Lodu Intellectual Forum on Thursday conducted a cleanliness drive here in Upper Subansiri district, in collaboration with the Dumporijo, Gusar Gite Ripa Baririju Maro Students’ Union, as part of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

Earthmovers were pressed into service to clear the roadside drains, roadside weeds were trimmed, and garbage collected from the market area and various colonies were disposed of properly.

The organizers said the purpose of the drive was to generate awareness on the importance of cleanliness.