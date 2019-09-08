Legal awareness prog held

ITANAGAR, Sep 7: The Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) organised a legal awareness programme on ‘cervical and breast cancer, drug abuse and alcoholism, sexual harassment at workplace and women-related laws’ at Dera Natung Government College (DNGC) here on Saturday.

During the programme, which was organized in collaboration with the DNGC’s women’s cell and internal complaints committee (ICC), APSCW Chairperson Radhilu Chai Techi said the commission would organize such programmes at all the colleges and higher secondary schools across the state.

“Young girls need to focus on their careers and look beyond the reactionary social conditioning that stresses on marriage as the ultimate goal for women,” she said.

TRIHMS psychiatry department’s senior resident, Dr Igam Bagra, made an exhaustive presentation on drug addiction and alcoholism.

“Addiction should be treated as a mental disorder as well as chronic illness,” she said, and stressed the need to break the stigma attached to drug addiction and seek professional help.

APSLSA Member Secretary Budi Habung presented an inventory of women-related laws, special legislations, and the rights safeguarding gender equality enshrined in the constitution. He said such awareness programmes are “imperative, as many women are ignorant of their own rights and entitlements.”

TRIHMS gynaecologist Dr Todak Taba made a presentation on cervical and breast cancer, underlining their causes, detection methods, symptoms and treatment.

Jote Government Law College Assistant Professor Nani Mamung described the behaviours that are classified as harassment at workplace, and highlighted the criminal and civil remedies available to the victims through various acts.

She reminded the students that “fighting against wrong is right.”

DNGC ICC’s presiding officer Amum Tamuk also spoke.

As many as 250 students, faculty members and staffers attended the programme.