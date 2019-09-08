Detoxification, rehab centre inaugurated

BORUM, Sep 7: Local MLA Techi Kaso inaugurated the Detoxification and Rehabilitation Centre near the railway station here on Saturday.

The centre has been established under the initiative of the Emmanuel Rehabilitation Society (ERS) for rehabilitating victims of drug and other substance abuse in and around the capital complex.

Kaso expressed concern over the growing menace of drug abuse among the youths, and requested the district administration and the capital police to “work with renewed zeal in containing drug-related crimes.”

He also appealed to all sections of society, including NGOs, to work sincerely for the wellbeing of the youths.

“Youths should be motivated to take up sports and games and other activities like skill development, so that they can learn to earn for themselves and their families,” he said.

The MLA also requested the chief minister and the home minister to prepare a roadmap to save the lives of youths and others who are addicted to drugs and other narcotic substances.

Among others, Health Services Director Dr M Lego, former DHS Dr Kartik Nishing, and ERS president Techi Hare addressed the inaugural function.