Sangma lauds state NPP for election results

ITANAGAR, Sep 8: The National People’s Party’s (NPP) national general secretary in charge of Arunachal Pradesh, Thomas Sangma, commended the party’s state office bearers for securing 16 percent votes in the last parliamentary and assembly elections.

Addressing the party’s legislators and members at a city hotel here on Saturday, Sangma said, “The NPP regional political party has been recognized with the national political party status, and the credit goes to the state NPP of Arunachal Pradesh.”

In appreciation of the state unit’s “tireless work in the last elections,” he assured to look for a plot of land for establishing a permanent NPP office in Arunachal.

Responding to points raised by the members present, Sangma assured to take up all the issues with national NPP president Conrad K Sangma at the earliest.

State NPP president Gicho Kabak highlighted the activities of the party and the last assembly election in the state. He urged the party’s elected MLAs to cooperate with the party’s workers for the growth of the party organization in the state.

MLAs Tapuk Taku, Mutchu Mithi, Tarin Dakpe and Gokar Basar urged the central leadership to closely coordinate with the state NPP leadership to strengthen the party organization in Arunachal.

All the elected NPP MLAs assured to provide full support and cooperation to strengthen the party organization in the state.

NPP national secretary Paknga Bage appealed to the youths of the Northeast states, particularly of Arunachal, to join the NPP.

“The NPP is the lone political party of the Northeast region which has regional aspirations with a national outlook,” he said, and urged the people of the state to join the party with the objective of “One Northeast, one voice.”

The party’s state office bearers, members of its youth and women wings, the city president and district presidents also attended the programme.

Earlier, the party felicitated its elected MLAs and the newly-inducted national general secretary Mutchu Mithi and national secretary Paknga Bage.