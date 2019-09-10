DTCC squad seizes tobacco products

DAPORIJO, Sep 9: A large haul of pan masalas, chewing tobacco and cigarettes were seized from 31 shops located near seven schools here during a raid conducted by a flying squad of the Upper Subansiri district tobacco cessation cell (DTCC) on Monday.

The surprise raid was conducted as part of the first-phase implementation of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2003, to check the sale of tobacco products within 100 yards of educational institutions.

The drive was led by DTCC DPO Dr T Dakpe, and supported by Narcotics Superintendent K Riram, DDSE office assistant Tade Ngute and Sub-Inspector Ngowang Rango and team.