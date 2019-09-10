Removal of non-APST names from electoral rolls demanded

ITANAGAR, Sep 9: Reiterating its demand, the All Arunachal Pradesh Anti- Corruption Students’ Union has served a month’s ultimatum to the state government to remove the names of non-APSTs from the electoral rolls for the panchayat election, particularly in Vijoynagar circle of Changlang district.

In a representation to the chief minister, the union claimed that non-APST (ex-Assam Rifles servicemen) settlers in Vijoynagar are being “illegally” given electoral rights in the panchayati raj election.

The union also asked the government why Vijoynagar circle alone has relaxed the norms for the non-local community.