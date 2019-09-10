Fire devours two houses

MENGIO, Sep 9: A massive fire last Saturday evening devoured two houses, a common rice huller, five granaries and an anganwadi centre in Tapo village in Papum Pare district.

APCC general secretary Gyamar Tana informed that the houses of one Gollo Tajak and one Gollo Ram were completely gutted, rendering their families homeless.

All the household belongings have turned into ashes, he added, and urged the district administration to immediately provide relief to the victims.