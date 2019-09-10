GB union negates Lowang’s claim

ITANAGAR, Sep 9: Reacting to the recent claim of BJP leader Phawang Lowang that he had been chosen as a consensus candidate for the bye-election to the Khonsa West assembly constituency by the people of Lazu circle in Tirap district, the locals there have rejected the claim.

The seat has fallen vacant after the NPP’s Tirong Aboh was murdered along with 10 others on 21 May.

In a release, the Gaon Burah Union of Lazu Circle termed Lowang’s claim “untrue and uncalled for.”

“Phawang Lowang’s claim that he has been chosen as the consensus candidate by the people of Lazu circle, and that this has been endorsed by all the GBs and general public, is untrue. We vehemently condemn the false claim and wrong propaganda being adopted by him to misguide the general public,” the union stated.

The GBs also denied having had any meeting to select a consensus MLA candidate as claimed by Lowang. The union has submitted a memorandum to the Tirap deputy commissioner, condemning the “false propaganda” and seeking prompt action in this regard.

Lowang was the BJP’s candidate for the Khonsa West seat in the assembly election held in April. His opponent and sitting MLA Tirong Aboh was killed by suspected NSCN (IM) militants on 21 May.

Following the counting of votes, Aboh won the election by a considerable margin. The National Investigation Agency is currently investigating the killing of Aboh and the others.