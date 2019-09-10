Mishra urges NEC to address challenges of NE states

GUWAHATI, Sep 9: Arunachal Pradesh Governor BD Mishra said the North Eastern Council (NEC), “being the think tank of the region,” must address the challenges being faced by the northeastern states.

Addressing the second day of the plenary session of the NEC here in Assam on Monday, Mishra highlighted the challenges faced by Arunachal in different sectors, including rail, road, air and telecom connectivity, and urged the NEC to assist the state government in meeting the challenges.

Mishra, who chaired the first session of the conference, laid emphasis on timely completion of every project.

“Every project undertaken must be implemented within the given timeframe. There should be no slippage,” he said, referring, among others, to the ongoing Hollongi greenfield airport project.

The governor underscored the special significance of Arunachal because of its strategic location and vast potential in natural resources and green cover. He said vast areas of the state are yet to be covered by telecommunication and road networks.

Mishra also expressed concern over conservation of wildlife, in view of the rapid developmental activities, and emphasized the need for a balanced approach, so that development goes hand-in-hand with conservation. (Raj Bhavan)