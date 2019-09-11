IAF to felicitate search and recovery team

ITANAGAR, Sep 10: The team involved in the search and recovery of the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) ill-fated An-32 aircraft will be felicitated by the IAF for their services, in West Siang HQ Aalo, on 17 September.

In a letter to the chief secretary, Air Marshal Sandeep Singh said the “IAF is indebted to the state administration and all personnel who were directly or indirectly involved in the operations of recovering the mortal remains along with black box and personal belongings of the crew on board.”

He said the air officer commanding-in-chief of the Eastern Air Command wanted to acknowledge the valiant efforts of the people involved by felicitating them with certificates of commendation and appreciation, “along with disbursement of Rs 5 lakhs which was announced as cash award towards any help in locating the crash site.”

Those who will be felicitated for their services include Siang DC Rajiv Takuk, mountaineers Taka Tamut, Kishon Tekseng, Tagung Tamut, Talik Darung and Okenma Mize, villager Tadut Tachung, and HGBs Tasi Yapi, Taning and Tatum Tai of Gasheng, Gatte and Payum village, respectively.

The IAF also thanked the DCs of Shi-Yomi and West Siang, Mito Dirchi and Swetika Sachan, respectively, the SPs of Shi-Yomi and Siang, G Dajangju and KP Singh, respectively, Kaying EAC Pomek Ronya, and Aalo APEDA Division Deputy Director Somar Potom “for their wholehearted support in ensuring the completion of the search and recovery operations.”

On 3 June, an An-32 aircraft of the IAF with 13 personnel on board crashed into the Pari mountains between Shi-Yomi and Siang districts.

The wreckage of the aircraft was located on 11 June near Tato circle, at an approximate elevation of 12000 ft, by an IAF Mi-17 helicopter.

A team of 15 mountaineers was dropped near the crash site the next day. Later, three more mountaineers joined the recovery team.

The mortal remains of the air warriors, along with the flight data recorder and the cockpit voice recorder of the aircraft, were also found at the crash site.