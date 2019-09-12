First quarter performance of eastern districts under NHM reviewed

ITANAGAR, Sep 11: The year’s first state National Health Mission (NHM) meeting to review the first quarter performance of the NHM and its effective implementation in eastern zone districts was held at a city hotel here in the capital on Wednesday.

The participating districts include Longding, East Siang, Dibang Valley, Lohit, Lower Siang, Siang, Anjaw, LowerDibang Valley, Changlang,Tirap and Namsai.

Chairing the review meeting, Health & Family Welfare Secretary & MD NHM,P Parthiban urged all district officers to be proactive in implementing the NHM programme and exhorted on improving health indicators of the state.

Emphasising on immunisation coverage, he said that the good work ongoing under the routine immunization must be sustained and efforts should be made to reduce the drop-out or left-out cases in the state. He also emphasised on uploading accurate data into the portals.

Stressing on the significant role played by the accredited social health activists (ASHAs) in grass-root levels, he called for motivating them by providing incentives on priority basis.

Additionally, he asked the districts to scale up their performance in all programmes and put concerted efforts where key intervention is required.

Stressing on training under NHM, the secretary asked all district officers to conduct the trainings of medical officers, nurses and ASHAs at district and sub-district levels.

Presentations were made by all the eastern districts, and progress and issues pertaining to the districts were discussed in detail.

Family Welfare Director Dr Allok Yirang stressed on reducing home delivery and said, “we need to create more awareness and encourage delivery at hospital only.”

He also asked to track down all the pregnant women and keep records of all deliveries.

Earlier, NHM Nodal Officer Dr D Padung urged all districts to share the report on time for further submission to ministry.

He appraised everybody to handhold all the new districts to make them at par with other performing districts.

The review meeting was attended by all SPOs and NOs, consultant WHO, UNICEF&NHM.