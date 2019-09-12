TRIHMS successfully carries out first total femur replacement surgery

NAHARLAGUN, Sep 11: A team of doctors from the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS), led by MS, Orthopaedic onco-surgeon Dr Tabu Muri and senior orthopaedic surgeon Dr Sapmo Yomcha successfully performed a total femur replacement surgery on a 59-year-old male at the TRIHMS, here on 9 September.

Reportedly, the 59-year-old patient from Upper Siang district had metastatic pathological fracture of the left femur, owing to cancer of the lungs.

A first-of-its-kind surgery in Arunachal Pradesh, the team of doctors was assisted by the anaesthetist team of Assistant Professor Dr Noyomi Saring and Senior Anaesthetist Dr Koj Jarbo.

The procedure involves taking out the entire diseased femur (thigh bone) along with the upper end of the Tibia (shin bone). The empty resected space is then reconstructed with Titanium mega-endoprosthetic implants, informed Dr Muri.

Giving details on the case, he said that “prior to the current surgery, the patient was operated at the BBCI for a simple pathological femur fracture. Onfollow up, the fracture didnot unite and the implant started giving away. The patient was advised for a palliative total femurre placement by the primary surgeon with mega tumor prosthetic reconstruction as a limb salvage surgery.”

Dr Muri, who is the lone trained musculoskeletal on cosurgeon in the entire Northeast, was later consulted and went ahead with the surgery.

“Such endeavours and challenges taken up by team of indigenous specialist doctors of the state has proved that the face of tertiary care in a remote state like Arunachal Pradesh is definitely going to change with more development in the field of human resource as well asinfrastructure. Ultimately, poor patients of the state won’t have to rush outside the state for such complicated cases,” Dr Muri added.